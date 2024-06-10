Teen arrested for allegedly shooting pedestrian with airsoft gun: Charlottetown police

Charlottetown Police Services says a TikTok trend may have inspired three separate airsoft gun shootings in Prince Edward Island on the weekend.

According to a news release from police, officers learned two female students from Charlottetown Rural School were shot with an airsoft gun around lunchtime on Friday. There were no reported injuries.

Just after 6 p.m. on the same day, officers responded to a reported drive-by shooting with an airsoft gun on the corner of Water and Prince streets. Police say they spotted the suspect vehicle and pulled it over, finding five youths inside it.

Police say they arrested and charged a 15-year-old Charlottetown male with:

assault with a weapon

discharging an air gun with intent to wound

possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes

No one was injured in the incident.

Police received a third complaint on Sunday around 7:45 p.m. They learned a white Hyundai Elantra allegedly drove past two male youths on Fitzroy Street and shot at them with what is believed to be an airsoft gun, striking one victim in the leg.

The suspects in the vehicle were described as white male youths.

The release says police have learned of a TikTok challenge or trend that encourages people to shoot others or property with airsoft or BB guns.

“Police warn anyone influenced by these videos that such acts are very dangerous,” the release reads. “TikTok users are encouraged to report these videos to TikTok to help reduce content that promotes violent behavior.”

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call police at 902-629-4172, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

