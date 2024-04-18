Teen charged in death of Tyson MacDonald has case adjourned

The case of the teen charged in the death of Tyson MacDonald in southeastern Prince Edward Island has once again been adjourned.

The lawyer for the accused teen spoke briefly in the Georgetown, P.E.I., courthouse Thursday morning.

The teen did not make an appearance.

The Crown is waiting for a pair of reports which the prosecutor Jeff MacDonald said will be fundamentally important to how both prosecution and defence proceed with the case.

MacDonald said he can’t give any details about the reports yet.

The matter was put over to June 6. The Crown said they expect to have all the disclosure and investigation, as well as the outcome of those reports, required to move forward.

The accused consented to remain in custody.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.