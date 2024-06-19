Teenager allegedly stabbed man in Dartmouth, N.S.

ATLANTIC
    Halifax Regional Police is looking for a teenager who allegedly stabbed a man in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.

    According to a news release from police, officers responded to the reported stabbing in the 0-to-100 block on Alderney Drive around 8 p.m. They learned a group of youths approached two men walking in the area and one of the youths allegedly cut one of the men before fleeing on foot.

    The victim went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The suspect with the knife is described as a white female between 15 and 17 years old. She had blonde hair and wore a black shirt and black tights.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

