Theft, damage, assault hamper construction of Saint John mixed-housing development

A Saint John not-for-profit group says theft, damage, and assault have forced it to hire private security at a construction site in the city’s Waterloo Village.

Construction of the 56 unit complex (with 28 units funded through a N.B. Housing rental agreement), includes plans for a community room and a day care centre with 120 spaces.

Steepleview Developments Inc. has been working on the project for nearly a decade, and construction began about a year ago. Chairman Kevin McDonald says crime has accelerated around the construction site in recent months.

“There are 25-to-30 people working in there,” says McDonald, pointing to the construction site at 35 Cliff Street. “They’re afraid to park because their vehicles are being broken into, and their tools are being stolen.”

McDonald says one worker was sprayed with an irritant and had to leave work for the day.

The Saint John Police Force had no immediate comment Thursday regarding recent crime reports at the site.

Steepleview has since hired private on-site security from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. McDonald says having security at the location for the duration of the project could ultimately cost $150,000.

“When you form a budget for a construction (project) of $23 million, security is not in there,” says McDonald. “So I just need someone to tell me, do I take out toilets? Do I take out kitchen sinks to pay for this $150,000 in security I have to have?

“Everybody’s talking, but nobody’s doing anything. Well, I’m not prepared to do that. This is $23 million.”

Concerns brought to city hall

A letter written by McDonald on behalf of Steepleview was presented at Monday night’s city council meeting, calling for “the mayor and common council to work together to change the landscape of Waterloo Village.”

“Various agencies provide services to the street people in hopes of rectifying the situation,” says McDonald in the letter. “The opposite has taken place… all to the detriment of Steepleview.

“As a not-for-profit development it becomes discouraging to have prospective tenants call and request their names be taken from the waiting list simply because of what is taking place in that area.”

Councillor Paula Radwan brought the letter to the meeting and it was presented shortly after council approved its new Housing For All strategy.

“We need these units available,” said Radwan when introducing the letter. “We’ve had a huge conversation today about our Housing For All strategy and we need to be able to support the developers who are going to put affordable housing units on the market. Something has to be mitigated there.”

In an interview, Radwan says more on the ground support and “supervision” at all times of the day could help in Waterloo Village.

“Then they’re there if anybody is having any sort of a mental health crisis or they need to have counselling, if they need to have some sort of services like food,” says Radwan.

Steepleview’s letter will be back on the agenda at next month’s council meeting on Aug. 19.

Construction at 35 Cliff Street is expected to finish by September 2025.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.