Those with tattoos mostly love them, new research shows

Tattoo artist Rachelle Gammon pursues her craft with a passion.

“In terms of job satisfaction, probably it’s like making that dream come true for the client,” said Gammon.

The tattoo culture in Canada is exploding.

Narrative Research asked 1,200 Canadians if they had a tattoo.

“A third of Canadians have at least one tattoo,” said Margaret Chapman of Narrative Research. “Only four per cent of people who had tattoos would get rid of them.”

Among those with tattoos:

49 per cent love them and show them off

27 per cent love them but keep them hidden

27 per cent are neutral

six per cent have grown out of their tattoo

four per cent would have them removed

“Now that there’s a lot more artistry involved, I think it is more than likely that people will get the tattoo that they dreamed of, and envisioned in their head,” said Gammon.

Fitness instructor Devin Sherrington can describe all of his tattoos in a couple of minutes.

“First tattoo, I was 21-years-old and it is this little tiny dragon tattoo in my arm,” said Sherrington.

Thirty-nine years later, Sherrington’s upper body is mostly covered.

Most are linked to personal passions or family experiences.

“One side is medieval, the other side is sci-fi, because I am a huge geek at heart,” said Sherrington. “I also have a quote from the book Into the Wild from John Krakauer that says ‘How important it is, not to be strong, but to feel strong’.”

“38 per cent of women said they had tattoos, and 28 per cent of men,” said Chapman.

As for who is best suited to endure the experience?

“Women tend to have a higher pain tolerance,” said Gammon.

Lena Carriere, who has multiple tattoos, would fall into that category.

“I have heard a lot of people compare it to a scratch on a sunburn,” said Carriere.

Minimal pain, she said, and a meaningful experience with no regrets.