Three arrested after N.B. drug trafficking investigation

Three people were arrested in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Sackville, N.B. last week.

According to a Wednesday news release, police executed a search warrant at a Pond Shore Road residence on Nov. 22 after launching an investigation into illegal drug trafficking in the region.

Police say they seized “significant quantities” of what is believed to be:

cocaine

hydromorphone pills

methamphetamine pills

crystal methamphetamine

a large amount of money

nine unsafely-stored firearms, including a restricted handgun and a prohibited rifle

nearly 55,000 contraband cigarettes

Police arrested a 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, both from Sackville, and a 40-year-old man from Nova Scotia, at the scene.

The 39-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 28.

