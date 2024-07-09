Thunderstorms ahead of the rainy remnants of Beryl for the Maritimes

Declared a tropical depression, Beryl continued moving through the United States Midwest on Tuesday.

Heavy rain and downpours from the storm are forecast to arrive in southern Ontario and parts of southern Quebec Tuesday night and Wednesday. Rainfall warnings issued by Environment Canada span much of southern Ontario and into the eastern townships of Quebec. The alerts caution on rain totals of 40-to-80 mm with a risk of flash flooding due to downpours.

The rain for those provinces is expected to end Thursday.

Beryl approaching southern Ontario as a tropical depression. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Beryl contributes to Thursday rain for Maritimes

Heat and humidity in the Maritimes are creating ideal conditions for thunderstorms. Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the region Tuesday afternoon and night. Severe thunderstorm watches were issued by Environment Canada for thunderstorms producing rainfall rates of up to 25 mm/hr in parts of Nova Scotia on Tuesday. Heat warnings are likely to continue for parts of the Maritimes into Wednesday.

Developing thunderstorms on radar in the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

As the remnants of Beryl move through southern Ontario, it will combine with a weather front moving in from the west. The merged system will then bring rounds of rain and showers in the Maritimes Wednesday night and Thursday.

Environment Canada issued Special Weather Statements for both New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. The weather agency cautioned that while intermittent, the additional moisture as a result of Beryl increases the risk of heavy rainfall rates. They go on to state the system is being monitored and rainfall warnings may be required.

No statement related to Beryl had been issued for Nova Scotia as of Tuesday afternoon. That province could have more showery conditions Wednesday night and Thursday. There may still be a risk of isolated downpours and thunderstorms, especially for northern and eastern areas including Cape Breton.

Temperatures cool Thursday, bounce back for weekend

High temperatures on Thursday will come down into the low twenties across the Maritimes as a result of the cloudy, soggy forecast. There will be a very, very humid feel to the air.

Downpours, rain, and showers as the remnants of Beryl cross the Maritimes Thursday. Temperatures cooling as a result. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

As the rain and showers clear Friday morning and the sun starts to break through, high temperatures on that day could rebound back into the mid-to-high twenties with humidex values making it feel well into the thirties.

A mix of sun and cloud and hot for the weekend with high temperatures in the high twenties and low thirties. While still muggy, the humidex is not expected to be quite as high as the start of this week.