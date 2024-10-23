Treasurer facing theft, fraud charges after funds disappeared from N.S. premier’s riding

A volunteer treasurer is facing charges after funds went missing from Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston’s riding.

New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a reported fraud involving a volunteer with the Pictou East Progressive Conservative Association on Oct. 7. Officers learned a volunteer, acting as a treasurer, withdrew funds from the association’s account from 2016 to 2024, according to a news release from police.

Officers arrested Tara Amanda Cohoon, 44, at a Pictou County residence on Oct. 11. They also seized bank records, cash and mobile electronic devices.

Cohoon was charged with:

forgery

theft over $5,000

fraud over $5,000

uttering a forged document

Two weeks ago, Houston, who has represented the Pictou East Riding since 2013, announced the investigation into the missing funds.

“I can’t even begin to explain the incredible level of betrayal that I feel and that my riding executive feels about this matter,” he said at the time. “I have a wide range of emotions as you can imagine.

“Of course I’m angry. I’m sad, I’m hurt but most of all I’m just really devastated for the volunteers for the association who works [sic] so hard on behalf of the association on behalf of myself the party.”

Cohoon was released and is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Dec. 2.

