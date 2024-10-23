ATLANTIC
More

    • Treasurer facing theft, fraud charges after funds disappeared from N.S. premier’s riding

    Share

    A volunteer treasurer is facing charges after funds went missing from Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston’s riding.

    New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a reported fraud involving a volunteer with the Pictou East Progressive Conservative Association on Oct. 7. Officers learned a volunteer, acting as a treasurer, withdrew funds from the association’s account from 2016 to 2024, according to a news release from police.

    Officers arrested Tara Amanda Cohoon, 44, at a Pictou County residence on Oct. 11. They also seized bank records, cash and mobile electronic devices.

    Cohoon was charged with:

    • forgery
    • theft over $5,000
    • fraud over $5,000
    • uttering a forged document

    Two weeks ago, Houston, who has represented the Pictou East Riding since 2013, announced the investigation into the missing funds.

    “I can’t even begin to explain the incredible level of betrayal that I feel and that my riding executive feels about this matter,” he said at the time. “I have a wide range of emotions as you can imagine.

    “Of course I’m angry. I’m sad, I’m hurt but most of all I’m just really devastated for the volunteers for the association who works [sic] so hard on behalf of the association on behalf of myself the party.”

    Cohoon was released and is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Dec. 2.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News