Tuberculosis case under investigation, N.S. child-care centre notified

Nova Scotia Public Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at an unnamed facility.

Officials would not provide further details, but a letter circulating online said the positive case occurred at a redacted child-care centre in the province's central zone, which includes Halifax, the Eastern Shore and Windsor-West Hants.

It is not known whether the positive case involves a child or an adult.

According to the letter sent to parents, guardians and staff by Nova Scotia Health, the exposure period was between April 15 and July 15. The risk is said to be low.

"Tuberculosis, while it's a respiratory disease, it does require a lot of exposure, a significant amount of time exposure to get it," said Dr. Ryan Sommers, a medical officer of health with Public Health.

He said a positive case shouldn't be concerning to the public.

"We know that tuberculosis is something that we see in all kinds of settings. It could be long-term care settings, work settings, health-care settings. We see them as well.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, tuberculosis can cause a long-lasting cough, chest pain, weakness or tiredness, weight loss, a lack of appetite, chills, fever, and night sweats. A skin or blood test can confirm whether someone has the disease.

It is often treated with antibiotics.

According to the letter, those who may need further testing will be contacted by Public Health.

