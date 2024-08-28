ATLANTIC
    • Nova Scotia Olympian Ellie Black wins Paris 2024 Fair Play Award

    Ellie Black waves after competing in the uneven bars in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics competition of the 2024 Canadian Gymnastics Championships, in Gatineau, Que., on Friday, June 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Ellie Black waves after competing in the uneven bars in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics competition of the 2024 Canadian Gymnastics Championships, in Gatineau, Que., on Friday, June 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    Nova Scotia Olympian Ellie Black been recognized for her sportsmanship at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

    Black is the winner of the Paris 2024 Fair Play Award, according to a Wednesday announcement from the International Fair Play Committee (CIFP) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

    “The award, a joint initiative by the IOC and CIFP, recognises athletes who exemplify the spirit of fair play, sportsmanship, and respect for others,” reads the release.

    Athletes and fans submitted nominations for the award through social media. A shortlist of five finalists was then selected by a jury composed of members of the IOC and CIFP. The public had the final say in selecting the winner, casting tens of thousands of votes.

    “It was a real joy to have a list of over 20 good candidates living the values of Fair play during the Olympics, and in Ellie we have a well-deserving winner,” said HSH The Princess Nora of Lichtenstein a member of the Jury, as well as that of both organizations, the IOC and CIFP, respectively.

    Black, who led her team to a fifth-place finish, was one of five finalists for the award, and the only Canadian nominee.

    Above her leadership and performance at the Olympics, it was the compassion she showed a French athlete in the fourth women’s artistic gymnastics qualifying subdivision that caught the attention of fans.

    “The home nation, which arrived with high hopes after taking third as a team at the 2023 World Championships, struggled through its competition with star Melanie de Jesus dos Santos suffering falls in each of her three opening routines,” reads the release.

    “After competition, Black and Canadian teammate Shallon Olsen were seen comforting de Jesus dos Santos, wiping away her tears and offering extended hugs and words of encouragement.”

    Black takes home the Fair Play Award as it marks its 60th anniversary.

