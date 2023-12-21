Two P.E.I. youths receive 'homicide related charges'
Two youths who were arrested on Wednesday in connection to a P.E.I. missing person case have received “homicide related charges, according to the RCMP.
A Thursday news release says a publication ban has been issued for any information that could identify the victim and the two accused.
Both of the youths have been remanded into custody. One of them will appear in court on Dec. 27 and the other will have a court date on Jan. 18, 2024.
Police say they found human remains in the Milltown Cross area after searching Kings County. The provincial coroner is working with police to determine the identity of the remains.
The investigation is ongoing, although police say there are no further suspects.
For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.
