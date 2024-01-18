Union for N.S. jail workers says better wages will help staff shortages
The Nova Scotia Government Employees Union is calling for higher wages for jail workers to address staff shortages in the wake of a Supreme Court judge’s ruling that lockdowns due to such shortages are illegal.
Last week, Justice Peter Rosinski ruled that inmates Durrell Diggs and Ryan Wilband experienced “ongoing material deprivation” while incarcerated at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility. Both men were confined to their cells for long periods of time and Rosinski ruled it was illegal to lock down inmates due to staff shortages.
The judge said Diggs was locked in his cell for 22 hours a day for most of the 51 days he was detained.
With adequate staffing, inmates should be outside of their cell for up to 12 hours a day, according to a court document from the judge.
Sandra Mullen, president of the NSGEU, said such shortages have been going on for months and years at correctional facilities, calling the situation “very bad.”
“These shortages have led to these lockdowns,” Mullen said. “This decision by the justice is very serious and it’s addressed to government.”
Mullen said the demands of the jobs at jails, along with stress and difficult hours, have created a retention issue with employees, but she cites a lack of wage adjustments as a major reason for the staff shortage.
“It’s a difficult job, that’s no question,” she said. “If you constantly work in that environment… folks get burnt out. They train new folks and they don’t stay. Why is that?”
“It boils down to the level of pay here. If the members find out there are better job offers outside, what convinces them to stay? We have been saying it needs a market adjustment. These folks need their pay adjusted.”
Mullen noted the lack of staff at jails can work against the rehabilitation process for inmates.
“This population is put (in jail) by the justice either remanded, awaiting sentence, or they’re sentenced with the aim of rehabilitation,” she said. “These members cannot offer proper programming as stretched (thin) as they are.
The court document from Rosinski said at least 19 correctional officers are required to safely let inmates out of their cells for nine or more hours a day.
“In order to achieve those levels of staffing we have to see some changes in the wage scale. I hope government is listening.”
In an email, Deborah Bayer, communications advisor with the Nova Scotia Department of Justice, said they are “reviewing the Nova Scotia Supreme Court’s decision” and cannot yet comment on it or the recommendations made by the court.
“We have dedicated a full-time position to focus on recruitment and retention and have implemented a continuous open application process that is seeing positive results,” Bayer said. “We have recently hired 14 new recruits and an additional 25 for the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility who will start early February.”
-With files from the Canadian Press
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Percentage of Canadians working mostly from home shrunk to 20 per cent: Latest StatCan update
The percentage of Canadians working most of their hours from home has shrunk over time, dropping to roughly 20 per cent in November 2023, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
Children's pain and fever medicine recalled due to acetaminophen overdose risk
Drugmaker Teva Canada Ltd. is recalling one lot of its Pediatrix Acetaminophen Oral Solution after product testing found the children's liquid pain medicine contains too much acetaminophen, posing an overdose risk.
Columnist accusing Trump of sex assault faces cross-examination in a New York courtroom
With former President Donald Trump no longer in the courtroom Thursday, a columnist who accused him of sexually attacking her concluded her testimony with an emphatic denial that she had benefited from the publicity that followed the allegations.
WATCH LIVE Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads to Nunavut for signing on transfer of powers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Nunavut today to participate in a signing ceremony about transferring responsibilities for public lands and resources to the territory from the federal government.
Have you or your child dealt with strep recently? We want to hear from you.
At least six children have died in Ontario amid an alarming surge of strep A infections across Canada, setting off alarm bells for health experts and parents. CTVNews.ca is looking to hear from parents whose children have recently dealt with a bad bout of strep.
Arnold Schwarzenegger held at Munich airport after failing to declare expensive watch
Arnold Schwarzenegger will face criminal tax proceedings after failing to declare an item upon arrival to Germany, a Munich Customs press officer told CNN Wednesday.
LIVE Justice Department report finds 'cascading failures' and 'no urgency' during Uvalde, Texas, shooting
Police officials who responded to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, 'demonstrated no urgency' in setting up a command post and failed to treat the killings as an active shooter situation, according to a U.S. Justice Department report released Thursday.
Paul Bernardo's former lawyer hired to defend man charged in murder of Elnaz Hajtamiri
The man facing a first-degree murder charge in the Elnaz Hajtamiri case has enlisted the same lawyer who represented notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo, Anthony G. Bryant.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'I couldn't believe anyone would do that': Hospital security guard at Toronto hospital puts senior in headlock, family says
An Ontario family is calling for systemic change after an 84-year-old woman went to a Toronto hospital emergency room, waited overnight and ended up injured after they say a hospital security guard put her in a headlock.
-
Teenage boy dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Vaughan
A 15-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being struck by multiple vehicles in Vaughan
-
Toronto police chief says cutting more than $12M from police budget could impact response times
Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw says that a proposed $12.6 million cut from the force’s requested budget could slow response times and “imperil” the service’s ability to ensure public safety.
Calgary
-
'I need help now': Ukrainian newcomer waiting months for approval of dental care
A Ukrainian mother and newcomer to Alberta has waited more than two months for the provincial government's dental corporation to make a decision on a $12,000 claim for procedures, as she continues to deal with an excruciatingly painful toothache.
-
Calgary police recommend provincial review in death of woman near elementary school
Police say the death of a woman in front of a Calgary elementary school should be reviewed by a provincial committee that analyzes family violence cases.
-
New DJD show Olio features dancer-choreographed performance
Decidedly Jazz Dancework’s new show Olio takes the people up front – the dancers – and transforms them into the architects of the show.
Montreal
-
Quebec couple shocked after doctor allegedly blames chronic pain on their sex life
A Quebec couple says they are triggered and traumatized after a recent meeting with a doctor who allegedly accused them of spreading sexually transmitted infections because they are gay.
-
'Breaking point': Legault asks Trudeau to slow influx of asylum seekers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to slow the influx of asylum seekers entering his province, which he said is nearing a 'breaking point.'
-
'Alarming' disinformation about Quebec wildfires spreads after arsonist's guilty plea
The headline — 'Quebec man pleads guilty to setting 14 forest fires' — was shocking but the reaction on social media was even more 'alarming' to climate change experts.
Edmonton
-
Extortions in Edmonton being orchestrated in India, unrelated to crimes in B.C. and Ontario: police
Edmonton police are confident a series of extortions, arsons and shootings in Alberta's capital region are unrelated to similar crimes in B.C. and Ontario.
-
By the numbers: Here's how much shootings have increased since 2020
Recent data released by the Edmonton Police Service shows the city saw a 34 per cent increase in the number of shootings in 2023.
-
Oilers put 11-game win streak up against ailing Kraken
The Oilers have won a franchise-record 11 straight heading into Thursday's game with the visiting Seattle Kraken, eclipsing the record of nine set in 2000-01 and matched last season.
Northern Ontario
-
Boat removed from Sudbury auction in rare 'about-face' from city
Discussion of keeping a boat in the Greater Sudbury community of Skead continues today behind closed doors after a rare ‘about-face’ from city officials. Residents, who fought to keep fire services in their community, say they were shocked to find their rescue boat had been put up for auction.
-
Sudbury police investigating death of man, 49, found behind dumpster
A police investigation is underway in Sudbury after a 49-year-old man was found dead in a Donovan area alley.
-
Power restored to thousands of customers in the northeast
More than 20,000 Hydro One customers lost power Thursday morning in the northeast amid extreme cold temperatures as dozens still wait to be restored.
London
-
Multiple collisions reported, road closures in effect
With winter plunging the Forest City into a deep freeze this week, Londoners will find a brief reprieve from the bitter cold as temperatures are set to warm slightly on Thursday.
-
Off-duty LPS officer facing criminal charges
A London Police Service (LPS) officer is facing several criminal charges due to an incident last month.
-
Ontario Ombudsman finds three councillors violated open meeting rules during visit to Unity Project
According to a report by Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dube, three members of the Community and Protective Services (CAPS) Committee violated open meeting rules by gathering last March
Winnipeg
-
'Don't change the colours': Iconic Winnipeg restaurant under new ownership, but same retro dining experience expected to stay
An iconic Winnipeg steakhouse known for its warm nostalgic atmosphere, great food, inviting staff and red interior is under new ownership.
-
Medical licence cancelled for Manitoba doctor found guilty of assaulting female patients
The medical licence of a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting five former patients has been cancelled.
-
Wayne Ewasko, former cabinet minister, named interim leader of Manitoba Tories
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives say they have named Wayne Ewasko as the party's interim leader.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police to use special constables for traffic control, mental health calls
Ottawa police are looking to use special constables to cover traffic control duties normally covered by police, including traffic directions and road closures, and assist officers with maintaining custody of detainees in hospital to free up front-line resources to respond to other calls for service.
-
Here's how many homes sold for $1 million in Ottawa in 2023
The 2023 year-end luxury real estate report from Engel & Völkers shows 1,263 residential properties sold for over $1 million in 2023, along with 39 condominium properties. In 2022, 1,872 residential properties and condominiums sold for over $1 million.
-
Driver, 27, charged with firearm, drug offences, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says a 27-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences related to firearms and drugs following a traffic stop in Lowertown.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers to stage second day-long strike
The Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation says it will strike next Monday province-wide.
-
At mass stabbing inquest, families of slain James Smith residents grill RCMP
Family members of those slain in the brutal stabbing rampage in James Smith Cree Nation brought their questions to the man who once led the Melfort RCMP on Thursday morning.
-
Saskatchewan restricts needle exchange, axes harm reduction funding
The Saskatchewan government says it will no longer fund some harm reduction measures for illicit drug users and will place limits on needle exchange programs.
Vancouver
-
Here's how much snow fell on B.C.'s South Coast Wednesday
The Vancouver, Abbotsford and Victoria airports shattered daily snowfall records Wednesday, seeing the highest-ever accumulations for Jan. 17.
-
Video shows person skiing down Vancouver street during storm
When the streets and sidewalks are covered in snow, getting around can require a little creativity.
-
Man struck by snow plow in Abbotsford suffering from life-threatening injuries, police say
A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by the driver of a snow plow in Abbotsford early Thursday morning.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers to stage second day-long strike
The Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation says it will strike next Monday province-wide.
-
At mass stabbing inquest, families of slain James Smith residents grill RCMP
Family members of those slain in the brutal stabbing rampage in James Smith Cree Nation brought their questions to the man who once led the Melfort RCMP on Thursday morning.
-
Saskatchewan restricts needle exchange, axes harm reduction funding
The Saskatchewan government says it will no longer fund some harm reduction measures for illicit drug users and will place limits on needle exchange programs.
Vancouver Island
-
Here's how much snow fell on B.C.'s South Coast Wednesday
The Vancouver, Abbotsford and Victoria airports shattered daily snowfall records Wednesday, seeing the highest-ever accumulations for Jan. 17.
-
Outdoor death toll similar to last year despite record cold in B.C.
The BC Coroners Service is investigating the deaths of 36 people outdoors so far this year, two more than died in the same time period last year, CTV News has learned.
-
Winter weather continues to impact flights at Vancouver airport
Would-be travellers are being urged to check the status of their flights, as operations at Vancouver's airport continue to be impacted by winter weather.