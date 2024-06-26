Warmer, muggy Wednesday followed by rainy Thursday

With a mix of sun and cloud and a southwest wind, temperatures in the Maritimes took a step up on Wednesday. Afternoon highs are expected in the range of 24 to 28 C and in some cases it feels closer to 30 C with the humidex. The southwest wind is more directly onshore for the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick and the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia. Coastal communities in those areas could be held with highs in the range of 18 to 22 C.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will pop-up in New Brunswick Wednesday afternoon through early evening, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is a chance a few could reach western Prince Edward Island as well. The primary hazard would be lightning. Moving later into the evening, any developed showers or thunderstorms will dissipate.

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible in New Brunswick and western P.E.I. Wednesday afternoon into early evening. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Rainy Thursday

A low-pressure system crosses the Maritimes on Thursday. Rain, showers, and fog will be widespread for the region and there will be a risk of embedded thunderstorms within the rain.

General rain amounts of 10-to-30 mm can be expected. Should a thunderstorm move directly over, it could bump localized rain amounts into a range of 30-to-50 mm. Lower rain totals of two-to-10 mm in eastern areas of Nova Scotia.

A gusty southwest wind will accompany the wet weather for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. For those provinces, peak gusts could reach 40-to-60 km/h. There could b gusts of 20-to-40 km/h for New Brunswick.

Soggy and foggy weather returns for Thursday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Canada Day long weekend update

There will be a mix of sun and cloud along with isolated showers in the Maritimes on Friday. There will be a fresher feel to the air as less humid air moves in. High temperatures are expected in the low 20s.

A mostly pleasant Friday. Isolated showers for southeastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and northern/eastern Nova Scotia. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

There will be increasing cloudiness through the day on Saturday. Showers will reach New Brunswick Saturday evening and night. High temperatures are expected in the low-to-mid 20s.

Increasing cloudiness on Saturday. Rain and showers return for the Maritimes on Sunday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Sunday is wet as another weather front crosses the Maritimes. There will be periods of rain and showers. Canada Day weather still depends on how quickly the Sunday front moves through. As it stands, there is still a chance it stalls near the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia, keeping a possibility of rain in the forecast for that province. There is a chance of showers for eastern Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick should clear to a mix of sun and cloud.