'We need them': Rexton, N.B. firefighters to meet with council over dispute

Residents in the community of Rexton, N.B. have been without fire service from their volunteer department for five days, but that could change soon.

Firefighters were scheduled to meet with members of the Fire Marshal's office as well as the mayor and council from the municipality of Five Rivers Tuesday evening.

All 23 members of the Rexton Volunteer Fire Department walked off the job on March 21 at 7 p.m. and decided to stop answering calls.

Firefighters say the dispute is over budgetary issues and what they call a lack of respect and communication from the municipality.

No one from Five Rivers has commented on the nature of the conflict, but Mayor Tina Beers told CTV News Atlantic on Tuesday which departments are currently covering the Rexton area.

“All area fire departments have been contacted, they have agreed to provide emergencies services, should they be needed,” said Beers in an email.

That has some Rexton residents concerned.

“To know that we have a fire station, no firefighters and it's the Town of Richibucto that has to come to our aid? This is ridiculous,” said Karine Crossman. “It's very upsetting. I think the people who live here in the community won't stand for it. The problem won't go away.”

Anna Maillet said as soon as something happens, they show up.

“They look after their community. Doesn't matter who, doesn't matter what condition, they are there. We need them,” said Maillet.

The walk-out also impacts people in neighbouring communities, like Kirbie Millier who lives in Elsipogtog.

“They actually help us in our community if our community isn't available,” said Millier. “I don't think it should be happening right now to be honest. Let's just hope no fires happen. I know our community would be here to help them down here because they're always down in our community helping us.”

It's also a big concern for Green Party MLA Kevin Arseneau, who represents the riding of Kent North.

“There needs to be a solution,” said Arseneau during an interview on Monday. “We want the Rexton Fire Department to continue serving the community as well as they always have.”

The firefighters didn't want to comment publically on the on-going dispute until after Tuesday night's meeting.

Mayor Beers was hoping for the best.

“Our goal will be to conclude that meeting with a statement for the public, agreed to by all parties,” said Beers.

