Woman, 30, charged for alleged hit-and-run in Bedford: RCMP

A 30-year-old woman is facing charges for an alleged hit-and-run in Bedford, N.S., on Sunday.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency crews responded to a reported collision on the Bedford Bypass around 2:10 a.m. They learned a Honda Accord hit a Nissan Altima, causing the Nissan to land on its roof off the roadway.

A 34-year-old female and a 39-year-old male in the Nissan suffered minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the Honda fled the scene. Officers found it at a Kennedy Street parking lot in Dartmouth around 5 p.m. and seized it.

Police found and arrested the driver of the Honda at an Upper Partridge River Road residence in East Preston around 8:45 p.m.

The unnamed woman was released on conditions. She will appear in court on Aug. 28 to face charges of:

dangerous operation of a conveyance

assault with a weapon

failure to stop after an accident

