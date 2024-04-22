Woman airlifted to hospital after N.S. car crash

Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in New Germany, N.S., on Sunday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the collision on Highway 10 just after 3 p.m. They learned a black Mazda CX-5 and a white Volkswagen Golf collided.

The 73-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Mazda was airlifted to Halifax with life-threatening injuries. The 21-year-old man and 21-year-old woman in the Volkswagen were taken to hospital via ambulance with serious injuries.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the incident remains under investigation.

