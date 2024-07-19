Woman seriously injured in Lyons Brook, N.S., crash

Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Lyons Brook that hospitalized a woman earlier this month.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 376 around 7 p.m. on July 7. Police learned a 2007 four-door Honda Civic left the highway, hit a power pole and stopped in a ditch.

A 20-year-old rear passenger from McLellans Mountain suffered serious injuries and went to hospital.

The driver and passenger did not stay at the scene of the crash. Police later identified them as a 37-year-old Scotsburn man and a 20-year-old Westville woman.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at 902-485-4333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

