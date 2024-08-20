ATLANTIC
    Youths under 15 not allowed at Fredericton's NBEX without an adult, following rowdy incidents

    Youths under the age of 15 won’t be allowed to enter this year’s New Brunswick Provincial Exhibition (NBEX) in Fredericton without an adult with them.

    NBEX executive director Jeff McCarthy says rowdy behaviour by young people at recent events prompted the new rule.

    “We’ve had some unfortunate incidents in the past, relative to some violent behaviour taking place on-site here at NBEX,” says McCarthy. “Last year’s exhibition we had an unfortunate incident where large groups of adolescents were engaging in some violent behaviours that needed to be addressed.”

    McCarthy says there was another incident at this past June’s “Freddy Beach Ribest” on the NBEX grounds, when a young person spayed an irritant at a security officer and patron.

    After the RibFest incident, McCarthy says NBEX officials met with the Fredericton Police Force to discuss safety measures at future events.

    “The goal for these restrictions is to share that people understand our event is a family oriented event, and they can bring their whole family and enjoy all the traditions of the provincial exhibition without fear of any of these violent events taking place,” says McCarthy. “We’re doing our best to make sure those values and commitment to community are there.”

    The New Brunswick Provincial Exhibition runs from Sept. 2 to 8.

