HALIFAX -- Most Nova Scotia businesses -- including restaurants, gyms and spas -- that were forced to close at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will be allowed to reopen on June 5.

"Nova Scotians have done a lot of hard work to get us to this point," said Premier Stephen McNeil.

"I know many are eager to get back to business and restart our economy. That's why we have worked with Dr. Strang and our public health experts and consulted many businesses and associations to land on these next steps to reopen our province safely."

Businesses must follow the public health protocols in the plan that is tailored to their sector, including rules around physical distancing, increased cleaning, and other protective measures for staff and customers.

The following businesses can open on June 5 if they are ready and choose to do so:

Restaurants for dine-in, takeout and delivery

Bars, wineries, distilleries and taprooms

Personal services, such as hair salons, barber shops, spas, nail salons and body-art establishments

Fitness facilities, such as gyms, yoga studios and climbing facilities

However, lounges are not permitted to reopen at this time.

The following health providers can also reopen on June 5, provided they follow the proper protocols laid out in their colleges’ and associations’ plans, as approved by public health.

Dentistry and other self-regulated professionals, such as optometry, chiropractic and physiotherapy

Unregulated health professions, such as massage therapy, podiatry and naturopathy.

Veterinarians can also reopen on June 5.

This is a developing story. More to come.