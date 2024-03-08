ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Most outpatient services to resume Friday at Springhill, N.S., hospital

    The emergency room at All Saints Springhill Hospital is seen in an undated file photo. (NS Health) The emergency room at All Saints Springhill Hospital is seen in an undated file photo. (NS Health)
    Share

    All Saints Springhill Hospital in Springhill, N.S., will have most outpatient services open on Friday, except for inpatient services.

    On Friday, the following services will resume:

    • The Renal Dialysis Unit
    • The Collaborative Emergency Centre
    • Outpatient rehabilitation for occupational therapy and physiotherapy
    • Social work
    • Wound care

    “Inpatient withdrawal management services will continue offsite for current patients for a few more days,” Nova Scotia Health wrote in a news release.

    The health authority says it will provide an update next week about inpatient beds on the second floor.

    The hospital was fully closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    Twenty-one inpatients were evacuated from the hospital Monday night and transferred to other sites or discharged “due to presence of smoke.”

    Nova Scotia Health said primary health care clinic staff offered virtual and in-person appointments on Thursday.

    The health authority says it will provide an update about the hospital before Monday.

    With files from CTV's Natalie Lombard.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW How to watch the 2024 Oscars in Canada

    Some of the world's biggest actors and musicians will be attending Hollywood's most anticipated event this Sunday. Here's how you can watch the Oscars live.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News