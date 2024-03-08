Most outpatient services to resume Friday at Springhill, N.S., hospital

All Saints Springhill Hospital in Springhill, N.S., will have most outpatient services open on Friday, except for inpatient services.

On Friday, the following services will resume:

The Renal Dialysis Unit

The Collaborative Emergency Centre

Outpatient rehabilitation for occupational therapy and physiotherapy

Social work

Wound care

“Inpatient withdrawal management services will continue offsite for current patients for a few more days,” Nova Scotia Health wrote in a news release.

The health authority says it will provide an update next week about inpatient beds on the second floor.

The hospital was fully closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Twenty-one inpatients were evacuated from the hospital Monday night and transferred to other sites or discharged “due to presence of smoke.”

Nova Scotia Health said primary health care clinic staff offered virtual and in-person appointments on Thursday.

The health authority says it will provide an update about the hospital before Monday.

With files from CTV's Natalie Lombard.

