HALIFAX -- The mother of a Halifax murder victim says she felt both numb and grateful as the man accused of killing her son made his first court appearance Monday morning.

“I’m just a grateful woman that her son is getting justice,” said Dale Adams. “I thank God. I thank my friends and my family.”

Her 19-year-old son was shot on Scot Street in Halifax on July 26. Triston Reece died in hospital a few hours later.

Kaz Henry Cox was arrested at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth on Friday. The 40-year-old Halifax man has been charged with first-degree murder in Reece’s death.

Police believe Reece and Cox may have had some acquaintances in common and prosecutors allege Reece’s death was not a random killing.

“First-degree murder requires planning and deliberation in order to convict on first-degree murder,” explained Crown prosecutor Rick Woodburn. “That wasn’t the spur of the moment. That means there had to be some kind of plan in place in order for this to be charged.”

Cox made a brief court appearance Monday at Halifax provincial court, where a large number of family, friends and supporters of Reece had gathered.

When asked how it felt to come face-to-face with her son’s alleged killer for the first time, Adams said she had “no words.”

“I don’t have an answer for that. I’m just numb,” she said. “This is going to be a long hard process for me and my family and for Triston’s friends and I encourage everybody that does come to carry themselves like they did today. I thank them for acting accordingly.”

Adams also said she didn’t recognize the man accused of murdering her son.

“I don’t know this man. I’ve never seen him in my life,” she said. “I don’t know him. I’ll never forget his face though.”

Cox remains in custody and is due back in court on Nov. 28.

Meanwhile, police say the investigation into Reece’s death is ongoing, and they believe there are more people who have information about the case who have yet to speak with police. They’re urging those people to come forward.

