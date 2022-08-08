Motorcyclist seriously injured in Pictou County collision
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle and SUV collided in Pictou County Sunday night.
Police and emergency crews responded to the collision on Stellarton Trafalgar Road in Riverton, N.S., around 7:40 p.m.
The RCMP says the motorcycle and SUV had been travelling on the road when they collided.
The driver of the motorcycle -- a 35-year-old man from Eureka, N.S. -- sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
The driver of the SUV -- an 84-year-old man from New Glasgow, N.S. -- wasn’t injured.
Stellarton Trafalgar Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.
