AMHERST, N.S. -- A major dip in gas prices Wednesday morning meant a busy day at the pumps in Amherst, N.S.

Drivers in Amherst say they're taking advantage of the 96 cents a litre while they can.

"I think it's great," said Amherst resident Jim Rhindress."I don't know how long it's going to last that's all."

Eric MacGlashenheard prices might go back up Thursday night.

"So I figured it'd be a good time to do it," he said.

It was a similar scene in Halifax where the gas pumps were busy all day.

In much of Canada, the price of gas is at its lowest levels since February of last year.

The price reduction is attributed to slowing demand for oil in the COVID-19 outbreak, and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

"The oil market is completely being held hostage to both the coronavirus and the price war that we're seeing over the course of the last several days and will likely be with us for quite some time," said Michael Tran of RBC Capital Markets in Calgary.

The coronavirus is also creating uncertainty in the tourism industry says Gary Howard of CAA Travel.

"We do remain concerned about the impact on our industry," Howard said. "It's not just the travel industry, because if a cruise ship is coming into Saint John half full that's a huge impact on the economy."

Some drivers say they can't remember the last time gas was below a buck.

"It's a nice break," said Justin Steeves of Moncton. "It's easier on the pocket book for everybody."