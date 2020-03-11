HALIFAX -- There is some relief at the pumps for motorists in Nova Scotia, where gas prices dipped below $1 overnight.

The price of regular self-serve in the Halifax area dropped by 10.6 cents per litre to a new minimum price of 95.3 cents per litre.

Diesel is down by 10.3 cents in the Halifax area, bringing the new minimum price for self-serve to 91.7 cents per litre.

Gas prices have also dropped dramatically in New Brunswick, where regular self-serve is down by 10.3 cents, now sitting at a maximum price of $103.3.

Diesel is down by 8.3 cents, bringing the new maximum price to $110.9.

Gasoline and diesel prices dropped by 6.9 cents a litre on Prince Edward Island earlier this week.

Why are gas prices dropping?

The drop comes after Nova Scotia’s Utility and Review Board invoked the interrupter clause due to this week’s dramatic drop in world oil prices.

Normally, prices in Nova Scotia are set on Friday. However, the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board can use the interrupter clause when the market price for petroleum fluctuates by more than six cents per litre.

The last time the interrupter clause was used in Nova Scotia was in­ June 2019.

More to come...