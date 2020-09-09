Advertisement
Mount Allison University students displaced by Sackville apartment fire
Crews respond to a fire at an apartment in Sackville, N.B., on Sept. 8, 2020. (Submitted: Wade Perry)
HALIFAX -- Nine university students have been displaced by fire at an apartment in Sackville, N.B.
Sackville Fire Chief Craig Bowser says crews responded to the fire on Bridge Street just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.
When firefighters arrived, the back of the building was engulfed in smoke and heavy flames.
Fifty firefighters from four different departments managed to bring the fire control around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Nine tenants -- all students at Mount Allison University -- escaped without injuries. The university is helping the students with temporary accommodations and support.
The building sustained extensive damage.
There is no word on a cause at this time, but Bowser says the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious.