HALIFAX -- Nine university students have been displaced by fire at an apartment in Sackville, N.B.

Sackville Fire Chief Craig Bowser says crews responded to the fire on Bridge Street just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, the back of the building was engulfed in smoke and heavy flames.

Fifty firefighters from four different departments managed to bring the fire control around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Nine tenants -- all students at Mount Allison University -- escaped without injuries. The university is helping the students with temporary accommodations and support.

Earlier this evening, the University received word of a fire impacting off-campus student housing. The fire is under control and students living in the building are safe.



The University has ensured the students affected have housing and additional supports as needed. — Mount Allison (@MountAllison) September 9, 2020

The building sustained extensive damage.

There is no word on a cause at this time, but Bowser says the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious.