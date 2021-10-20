Mount Saint Vincent University apologizes for ties to residential school system

Mount Saint Vincent University interim president Ramona Lumpkin noted that the school's founders and previous owners, the Sisters of Charity Halifax, had members who staffed residential schools in Nova Scotia and British Columbia. Mount Saint Vincent University interim president Ramona Lumpkin noted that the school's founders and previous owners, the Sisters of Charity Halifax, had members who staffed residential schools in Nova Scotia and British Columbia.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs

The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Conservative MP Blake Richards rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Thursday May 27, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island