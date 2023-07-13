Mountie says he was told to drop sexual assault case because N.S. woman was lying

Carrie Low, left, arrives to provide her testimony at a Police Review Board hearing in Halifax on Monday, July 10, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese) Carrie Low, left, arrives to provide her testimony at a Police Review Board hearing in Halifax on Monday, July 10, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island