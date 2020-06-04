HALIFAX -- Thursday was not a good day to be a drunk driver in Pictou County.

Pictou District RCMP nabbed two drunk drivers in eight minutes just after midnight – one of whom was involved in a crash.

The first to get caught was a 29-year-old man from Windsor, who had crashed while travelling west in the east-bound lane of Highway 104 in Sutherlands River.

"Police arrived on scene and found the vehicle had left the road and the driver was on foot," the RCMP said in a news release.

Police said the man was not injured and they took him to the detachment to take a breathalyzer test.

"He refused the test and was held in custody overnight," police said.

He is facing charges of impaired driving and refusing the breathalyzer. He is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Sept. 8.

Eight minutes later, the Mounties got their man again in Pictou Landing where they arrested a 23-year-old man after a "brief struggle," police said.

He, too, was taken to the detachment to give a breath sample but refused. He faces charges of impaired driving, refusing a breathalyzer, resisting arrest, and several provincial offences. He's due in court Sept. 8 as well.

"The RCMP would like to thank both individuals who called in to the police with information about these drivers," the police aid in a news release. "Anyone who has concerns about a driver's ability to safely operate a vehicle is asked to call the RCMP, anywhere in Nova Scotia, at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). If it's an emergency, call 911."