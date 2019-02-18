

CTV Atlantic





A social media firestorm in response to alleged animal cruelty in Nova Scotia's Pictou County, has garnered the attention of the RCMP: the Mounties are cautioning against vigilante justice.

As a little dog named Meeka struggles for her life,the SPCA says she is gaining strength each day.

“She's getting lots of love,” says Jo-Anne Landsburg, the SPCA’s chief inspector for Nova Scotia.

But the little dog at the centre of an animal cruelty case isn't out of the woods just yet. The animal is at an undisclosed location receiving 24-hour care.

Meeka is still receiving IV fluids, treatment for her eye, pain management, and, because she was emaciated, she is on a re-feeding schedule of small amounts of food several times per day.

“Normally, the SPCA doesn't see physical abuse to animals, but what we do see is more neglect, so cases like this are rare,” Landsburg said. “However, they come up from time to time and it’s unfortunate.”

Along with Meeka, the SPCA says it also removed one adult dog and six puppies, all deceased from a property on Maple Street in Sylvester, N.S., last Thursday.

A 55-year-old-man is facing animal cruelty charges and has prompted outrage on social media.

The RCMP are concerned about threats of violence and retribution posted on-line.It led them to issue a warning to the public that vigilante justice will not be tolerated.

“People have been making threatening comments towards the person who is accused of this offence and we need them to know we prefer that they not take matters into their own hands,” said Nova Scotia RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. “We do understand they're upset, but if they were to be charged for doing or saying anything related to how they feel about this incident, we wouldn't want that to happen … We are continuing the investigation and we would certainly ask for peoples’ patience as we get through this.”

Police have not released the name of the accused but it is circulating on social media. CTV has learned another man with a similar name living in the area is also receiving threats.

The community of Pictou continues to rally in support of the little dog. Supporters are encouraging people to attend the accused's court appearance April 15 in Pictou.

Later on Monday, a campaign started to bring changes to Nova Scotia's Animal Protection Act.

A Change.org petition is calling for harsher punishments for those who commit crimes towards animals.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.