Multiple overdose calls at downtown Moncton church

Police, firefighters and paramedics all responded to multiple overdose calls at a downtown Moncton church on Friday.

The Moncton Fire Department confirmed to CTV News they responded to three overdose calls within two hours at St. George's Anglican church Friday morning.

Acting Platoon Chief Serge Boudreau said as they were clearing from one of the calls, Ambulance New Brunswick discovered another patient inside the church and they were called back.

“They had found another individual that needed medical attention so we returned to the address,” said Boudreau.

No fatalities have been reported.

Father Chris VanBuskirk did not want to comment on the overdoses, but did say drugs are not permitted on church premises.

“Our policy is that this is a drug-free property because it's consecrated ground, because we're not a safe injection site, and because some people are trying to get away from drugs. Nevertheless, there are some as I say who will still use on the property,” said VanBuskirk.

St. George’s has been used as a makeshift shelter for about 70 to 80 homeless people each night since mid-November.

VanBuskirk said over the past two days, tents have been set up outside and garbage has piled up.

The tents were scheduled to be removed Friday afternoon and garbage was to be cleaned up.

“It’s frustrating because everybody knows the rules, but some people -- a very small minority -- will test the limits, and today we’re sort of cleaning house inside and outside and beginning the preparations,” said VanBuskirk.

Sunday will be the last night for the service with the new emergency shelter at the Moncton Lions Community Centre opening Monday night.

The City of Moncton announced late Friday afternoon the Humanity Project will operate the shelter through an agreement with the province through the Department of Social Development.