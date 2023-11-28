ATLANTIC
    • Multiple tents brought down by strong winds at homeless encampment in Lower Sackville

    Tents are pictured at the Cobequid Ballfield homeless encampment in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Nov. 28, 2023. (Source: Samantha Ashton/The Gated Community - Cobequid Ballfield) Tents are pictured at the Cobequid Ballfield homeless encampment in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Nov. 28, 2023. (Source: Samantha Ashton/The Gated Community - Cobequid Ballfield)

    Homeless encampments in Halifax are attempting to restore tents brought down by the latest strong wind and rain storm to hit Nova Scotia.

    At the ballfield encampment in Lower Sackville, where about 40 to 50 people are living in tents, volunteers reported on social media that at least 10 tents were knocked down in the strong winds by Monday evening.

    One organizer at the site is calling for donations to fund a military mess tent, which could provide alternative shelter in storms.

    She says while volunteers are providing propane and food, they don't have the $5,000 to $7,000 needed for the sturdier tent to help people shelter as winter approaches.

