Multiple vehicles stolen around Antigonish, N.S. over the weekend: Police

Police in Antigonish, N.S., are investigating a rash of vehicle thefts in the area.

Around noon Saturday, the RCMP was called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 316 in St. Andrews, N.S.

Police say a Volkswagen Jetta was found on its roof, but a driver was not located.

Inside, police say they found stolen catalytic converters, tools, clothing and personal items. Everything was seized and taken to the local RCMP detachment.

On Sunday around 2:30 a.m., police responded near the intersection of Highway 4 and West Street in Antigonish, where a Ford Focus was found off the road.

The RCMP says the car was stolen, personal items were found inside, and the car was later returned to its rightful owner.

Around 7:25 a.m. that same day, someone reported a theft from a Honda HRV parked in a hospital parking lot. Police say a wallet was stolen from the vehicle.

A stolen Kia Sorento was also found in the lot, according to police. It was reportedly stolen from Lower Sackville, N.S., on Friday.

Around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, the RCMP responded to the theft of a black 2019 Toyota Tacoma from a parking lot on Smith Way in Antigonish.

Police say the theft happened sometime between 10 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. the next day.

The vehicle had Nova Scotia licence plate GWD286 when it was stolen.

Around 2:45 Sunday afternoon, the RCMP was called about a stolen Nissan Micra. The force says the hatchback was taken from outside an apartment building on Haley Road in Anitgonish sometime between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The recovered vehicles were seized by officers. The RMCP says they will be returned to their owners.

Anyone with information about the 2019 Toyota Tacoma bearing N.S. license plate GDW286 is asked to contact the Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say many of these vehicles weren’t locked when they were stolen or rummaged through. Some also had keys inside. The RCMP is reminding people to lock their vehicles and remove their keys.

Police say the investigations are ongoing.