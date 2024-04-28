Murder charges laid after homicide on Oromocto First Nation: N.B. RCMP

A 38-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a homicide in New Brunswick on Saturday.

Police say they responded to a call at a home on Oromocto First Nation at around 12:30 p.m., where they found a 54-year-old woman from the community dead.

Later in the day, police arrested 38-year-old Jared Smith of Burton, N.B., in connection to the homicide.

Smith appeared in provincial court by way of tele-remand on Sunday, where he was charged with second-degree murder.

Smith is set to return to court on Monday.

The New Brunswick RCMP say they are treating the incident as a homicide, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked by police to contact them at 1-888-506-7267, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.