Murderer who failed to return to N.B. halfway house had been at large twice before
Police in New Brunswick are looking for convicted murderer Jack Woods, who failed to return to a minimum-security unit after he was granted an unescorted temporary absence. (Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 12:47PM ADT
FREDERICTON -- A convicted murderer who failed to return to a Moncton halfway house last week remains missing, and documents show he had been unlawfully at large twice in the past.
The Correctional Service of Canada says 66-year-old Jack Woods was serving an indeterminate sentence at Dorchester Penitentiary for manslaughter and second-degree murder.
He was on a 72-hour unescorted absence when he didn't return last Thursday.
According to a Parole Board decision in May, Woods was unlawfully at large for five months in 2010 and again for two months after being granted day parole in 2012.
Woods stands 5-7, weighs 223 pounds and has a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair. He is missing both of his little fingers.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.