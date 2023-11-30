Murphy’s Logic: Christmas Daddies is still needed

A lot of things have changed since 1964.

In many ways, today’s world is practically unrecognizable, by comparison.

However, after almost sixty years one thing that remains regrettably familiar is the face of child poverty. While increased government benefits have lowered the numbers, we still have too many children going without necessities, including food.

In late 1964, it was a young boy, tossed from a Halifax tavern after begging for money for food, who moved a couple of men out for steak and beer, to pass the hat. When the men got back to the radio and TV station where they worked, they suggested to the boss that they do a show to raise money for poor kids. They made $1,500 that first night.

And so was born, what we still know by its very 1964 name, Christmas Daddies. Since then, it has raised more than $38 million.

It’s not just for needy kids who celebrate Christmas any more - and the people who give aren’t just daddies, like the men who started it - but the mandate to provide some comfort and joy remains the same.

Fortunately, one other thing that hasn’t changed all these years later is the willingness of good people to answer the call to help. We’ll be asking again, for the 60th time this Saturday.