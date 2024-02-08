ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Murphy’s Logic: No-shows for health-care appointments just disrespectful

    Murphy's Logic
    Share

    No one likes being stood up.

    It’s insulting when someone doesn’t show up when they said they would. Disrespectful.

    But it’s happening hundreds of times a week… In the health-care system.

    In 2022, 22,000 people didn’t show up for medical procedures in Nova Scotia. Excluding weekends and holidays, that’s 88 missed appointments every day. Eighty-eight appointments that could have gone to people who are waiting for those procedures.

    New Brunswick has brought in a toll-free telephone line to make it easier for people to cancel and it’s reduced the problem by half. Nova Scotia is doing the same thing. But even if it has the same effect, there will still be thousands of missed appointments every years.

    We often hear complaints about long waits in the health-care system, with the implication that we don’t have enough resources to provide the service we need. But at least some of those precious resources are being squandered by people who don’t show up. They are part of the problem.

    We have a right to expect better from our health-care system. But we also have a responsibility to treat the system, and the people who work in it, with more respect.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto Raptors make two deals ahead of NBA trade deadline

    The Toronto Raptors were active ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making two separate deals. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from the Utah Jazz for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded by the Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Toronto then waived Dinwiddie in a corresponding move.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News