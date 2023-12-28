Murphy’s Logic: The entire community has rights to public space

It is likely 2023 will be remembered by many as a year of personal hardship: for difficult choices at the grocery store, higher rents and mortgages, and homelessness.

The most enduring images of this year now ending, may be of tents in public places. Not just a few tents, in a few places, but many tents, in many parks and squares, in communities large and small.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says the country needs to build 5.8 million new homes, at a cost of about $3 trillion, to bring housing back to affordable levels by 2030. That’s six years from now.

In the meantime, it seems both necessary and appropriate that some public spaces be made available and equipped for use by those without homes. But, officials need to choose these locations with care and consideration for everyone.

The Grand Parade in Halifax – the community’s central gathering place for major civic events, including Remembrance Day and New Years Eve – is not an appropriate location. It was a mistake to allow it to be used for this purpose in the first place.

Not because the homeless don’t have rights and needs that should be respected, but because the entire community also has rights to use public property, particularly for those large and important commemorations and celebrations.

Dislocating such events has also sparked resentment of the homeless that’s not the spirit we need. Solving homelessness and other social problems requires strong public support.