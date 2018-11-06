

CTV Atlantic





A Maritime music legend has written a special song in the hopes of bringing awareness to youth and gun violence, while also raising money in memory of Dartmouth murder victim Jason MacCullough.

Jim Henman says he and his wife were vacationing in Cuba in February when they learned of the devastating mass shooting that left 17 students and staff members dead at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

“We had just read the news and the shooting had occurred and we just hugged each other and cried,” says Henman, one of the founding members of April Wine.

Henman says the news left him feeling emotional, so he immediately began composing a song in response to the tragedy.

“I had that urge to write at that particular time,” he says. “It came to me … sometimes a song can be a lot of work. This one was not as much. It seemed to want to come. It was an emotional response to that particular event.”

Within a few days, Henman had written “Some of These Children,” which he recorded when he returned to Canada.

Henman wanted to donate some of the proceeds from the song to a charity benefitting children, and it was suggested he get in touch with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Halifax.

Jason MacCullough, who was murdered in Dartmouth almost 20 years ago, was a volunteer with the Dartmouth North site of the organization, so Henman is also dedicating the song to his memory.

“It is good news,” says Vanessa Burns of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Halifax.

“We here at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Halifax are thrilled that a music legend like Jim Henman would align himself with us and also dedicate his song to Jason MacCullough.”

MacCullough’s body was found on a paved path between 100 and 104 Pinecrest Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, 1999. His murder has never been solved.

Henman will be donating 50 per cent of all iTunes and CD sales from “Some of These Children” to the Dartmouth North site of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Halifax.

“Which will help with our life-saving programs for our children and youth at that location,” says Burns.

CDs featuring the recording are available at all TAZ Record outlets in the Halifax area.

While the song is intended to raise money, Henman hopes it also sends a message about youth and gun violence.

“I hope that the people that hear the song will look at what’s going on in their personal lives with their children … and pay a little more attention to their kids, so that their child is not one of these children that commits one of these crimes.”