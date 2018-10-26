

THE CANADIAN PRESS





A musician and teacher who served for 50 years as director of the well-known Cape Breton's coal miners choir Men of the Deeps is being remembered for preserving the culture of working people through song.

John (Jack) O'Donnell died Thursday in Antigonish, N.S., at the age of 83, surrounded by family.

He was also a professor emeritus and former chairman of the department of music at his alma mater, St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, where he worked for 40 years.

Former miners who sang for him say O'Donnell developed a passion for collecting and arranging songs about the lives of coal miners after taking over the group in the 1960s.

Long-time choir member Stan (Nipper) MacLeod said many of the miners had sung in church choirs or around campfires, but O'Donnell trained them to sing four-part harmonies that captivated audiences around the world.