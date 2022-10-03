'My biggest fear is that somebody is going to die': Growing fallout from Halifax unofficial homecoming party
There's plenty of finger pointing, blame and anger in Halifax after another rowdy Dalhousie unofficial homecoming party over the weekend.
Police say between 3,000 to 4,000 people attended the annual, unsanctioned event spread over a couple of streets near the university, and there were indications things were getting out of hand.
"I would say it was near riot conditions," physician Dr. Caitlin Lees told CTV News Monday. "People were fighting, there was a fire in the street, and someone was stabbed."
In a statement issued Sunday, Halifax Regional Police (HRP) said dozens of tickets were issued, and officers who intervened found themselves targeted by the crowd.
"Our officers were pelted with anything that was available: beer bottles, cans, to debris that was left behind from the storm," said HRP spokesperson Const. John MacLeod.
The chief of police went further in a letter to Dalhousie's president, suggesting the university should have a "stronger role to play" in controlling unsanctioned events involving Dalhousie students.
But some say that's only part of the problem.
"There are other students from other jurisdictions that are able to plan to come over to this party," said Dalhousie Student Union President Aparna Moham.
"There were students from SMU, there were students from Mount St. Vincent, Acadia, St. FX. A lot of the students I was meeting were not even from Dal," she said.
For its part, Dalhousie says all of it is disappointing and unacceptable, but discouraging it is an uphill battle, especially with some online sites glorifying and advertising the party lifestyle.
"Particularly social media sites and others who are grabbing on to this idea of unsanctioned homecoming activities," said Dalhousie Vice-Provost Student Affairs, Rick Ezekiel, adding the problem isn't limited to Dalhousie.
"And really, in some instances, at institutions that never had homecoming before, really encouraging students to engage in this type of behaviour," said Ezekiel, citing London, Ontario, Ottawa, and Hamilton, among others.
"Our stance is, it's wildly unacceptable for students to engage in the behaviours we were seeing."
The problem has been ongoing over the years, with several complaints and disciplinary action lodged last year.
Dalhousie had previously warned students about the scheduled event on Sept. 16 and again on Sept. 28.
In an email to CTV News Sunday, a school spokesperson noted, "In addition to major fines levied by HRP for noise infractions, disturbances, property damage and alcohol-related offences, students may also be arrested. Students who engage in harmful behaviours that fall within the jurisdiction of Dalhousie’s Code of Student Conduct or Residence Community Living Standards also risk being sanctioned by Dalhousie through those mechanisms."
For area residents like Lees, the latest event was over the top, but solutions have no easy answers.
She acknowledges students have every right to have a good time, but no one has a right to trash a neighbourhood.
Dalhousie, she says, has a responsibility to encourage a fun and safe environment, but the city needs to enforce its bylaws.
In meantime, she has one worry.
"My biggest fear, actually, is that somebody is going to die."
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'More proud! More rich!': Legault wins 2022 Quebec election with a majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
Trump sues CNN claiming defamation, seeks US$475M in punitive damages
Former U.S. president Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation on Monday, seeking US$475 million in punitive damages and claiming the network had carried out a 'campaign of libel and slander' against him.
BREAKING | North Korea fires missile over Japan
North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.
BREAKING | The Quebec Liberal Party will retain official Opposition status
CTV News has declared The Quebec Liberal Party will retain its official Opposition status.
Reports: Migrant flights' mysterious recruiter identified
The mysterious woman who allegedly lured dozens of migrants on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' flights to Martha's Vineyard from San Antonio has been identified by several media outlets as a former combat medic and U.S. Army counterintelligence agent living in Tampa.
Justin Trudeau will take the stand at inquiry into Freedom Convoy response
CTV News has learned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be called to testify about his government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests in February.
Flipping tax proposal 'really scary,' says B.C. MLA who bought and sold 3 homes in 4 years
A B.C. MLA who bought and sold properties three times over the last four years is speaking out against a proposed flipping tax designed to discourage real estate speculation in the province
Hottest toys of 2022 revealed by Toys 'R' Us
Toys 'R' Us has released a list of the top toys of 2022 ahead of the holiday season.
Freeland peppered with affordability questions, as MPs set to swiftly pass GST boost
Appearing before the House of Commons Finance Committee on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the government's response to Canadians' affordability concerns as 'focused' and fiscally responsible. With the passage of the GST rebate-boosting bill through the House all but a foregone conclusion, Freeland was peppered with questions from opposition MPs on a range of topics, including inflation.
Toronto
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
This is what happens next after Ontario education workers vote to strike
Ontario education workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike if negotiations with the province continue to stall but many parents and school staff may be wondering what comes next.
-
Toronto Blue Jays head to playoffs Friday. Here’s what you need to know
Last week, the Toronto Blue Jays clinched their first playoff berth since 2020. Tonight, they can clinch home-field-advantage for their wild-card series, bringing post-season baseball back to the Rogers Centre for the first time since 2016.
Calgary
-
Calgary shooting investigations present police with roadblocks
Police say that as the city is coming up on a record number of shootings in a single year, they are finding it more difficult to make arrests in the incidents.
-
Alleged Calgary drug dealer faces 32 new charges, arrested on 39 warrants
A 30-year-old Calgary man wanted on dozens of outstanding warrants has been arrested and now faces an additional 32 charges, following an investigation spurred by tips from the public.
-
'Lack of transparency': Critics show concerns over Hockey Canada fund
More revelations are coming out tonight about how Hockey Canada has set aside money to deal with outstanding sexual assault claims.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'More proud! More rich!': Legault wins 2022 Quebec election with a majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | The Quebec Liberal Party will retain official Opposition status
CTV News has declared The Quebec Liberal Party will retain its official Opposition status.
-
Conservative Party leader Eric Duhaime loses race in Chauveau
Despite making momentous gains in the popular vote in his campaign, Conservative Party of Quebec leader Eric Duhaime was unable to win a seat in the Chauveau riding.
Edmonton
-
3 dead after fiery crash north of Edmonton
Three people are dead after a crash on Highway 654, just east of Highway 777, southwest of Westlock on Monday.
-
Teenager killed in hit and run west of Edmonton, RCMP looking for driver
A 16-year-old boy is dead after RCMP say he was hit by a vehicle and left to die on First Nations land west of Edmonton.
-
Chief had no conflict of interest on funding report, EPS argues after council debate
A decision on a new police funding formula was derailed at Edmonton City Hall Monday afternoon as some councillors tried to toss a report over concerns of a perceived conflict of interest involving police chief Dale McFee.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
Videos encourage diversity and understanding in Timmins
A new initiative to illustrate the growing diversity of Timmins includes a series of videos to foster a welcoming and inclusive community.
-
Dramatic moments as knife-wielding suspect tries to get into Sudbury restaurant
Greater Sudbury Police have a suspect in custody following an incident Monday morning at a Tim Horton's in the city's West End.
London
-
'Hearing that was brutal': Witness speaks out after EMDC inmate dies in custody
A man says he witnessed a violent altercation at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) last month, the same night police say a man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. Wes Simpson was at the EMDC the night of Sept. 12, in the cell next to the person he believes was the victim taken to hospital that night, and he doesn't believe the inmate died by suicide.
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
Family struggles to access cancer treatment for 11-year-old daughter
Kristy and Dave Costa's world was turned upside down in December 2021 when their young daughter Lacey was diagnosed with cancer. As Lacey continues the battle against stage 4 melanoma, her family is currently trying to get her life-saving treatments, but gaining access to the right medication is another challenge.
Winnipeg
-
Police stop attempt to expand encampment outside Manitoba legislature
Winnipeg police have stopped an attempt to enlarge an encampment on the front lawn of the Manitoba legislature.
-
Why gas is more expensive even though the price of oil has remained steady
A recent spike in gas prices has Winnipeggers feeling pain at the pumps but the latest jump comes despite the price of oil remaining relatively steady.
-
Death of Manitoba woman with severe burns ruled a homicide: Winnipeg police
WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing. The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for any information regarding the homicide of a woman who died of severe burns.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'More proud! More rich!': Legault wins 2022 Quebec election with a majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
-
Councillor says cancelling Panda Game would not stop parties
The councillor representing Sandy Hill says cancelling the annual Panda Game between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton Ravens won’t stop the party from spilling into residential streets.
-
Ottawa police lay hate-motivated charges following attack near Gloucester High School
Ottawa police say six young people are facing charges following an attack last month near a local high school, video of which was widely shared on social media.
Saskatoon
-
Man accused in Saskatoon murder trial borrowed van and returned it with luggage inside: witness
A taxi driver took the witness stand in a Saskatoon murder trial on Monday morning.
-
$2M fundraiser launched to replace Sask. mobile breast cancer screening bus
The wheels were put in motion on Monday to replace a vital piece of medical equipment for women in rural and remote areas of Saskatchewan.
-
While levels remain high, Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater tests show decline
Although levels remain high, the team of researchers monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater supply has measured a drop in signs of COVID-19.
Vancouver
-
Flipping tax proposal 'really scary,' says B.C. MLA who bought and sold 3 homes in 4 years
A B.C. MLA who bought and sold properties three times over the last four years is speaking out against a proposed flipping tax designed to discourage real estate speculation in the province
-
Vancouver 2010 Olympics glass company vows to fix smashed cauldron
The thick, tempered glass covering the base of one of the pillars of the Vancouver Olympic cauldron was smashed early Saturday morning.
-
Serious crash involving motorcycle in Richmond closes No. 2 Road bridge
A serious crash involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic through Sea Island in Richmond Monday afternoon.
Regina
-
Here's how much tickets for street racing, stunting could cost Sask. drivers
This month SGI is cracking down on dangerous driving behaviours, including street racing and stunting.
-
'Everybody deserves a second chance': Yorkton murder victim's sister says she forgave killers
The sister of a Yorkton man who was murdered in 2018 said she has forgiven the four people connected to his death.
-
Sask. joins Alberta in vowing not to support proposed federal firearm buy-back program
The Government of Saskatchewan has made its opinion clear on a proposed federal buy-back program of over 1,500 models of firearms.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman acquitted of failing to provide breath sample because police did not make demand 'immediately'
A B.C. judge has acquitted a Vancouver Island woman of failing to provide a breath sample because police waited several minutes before asking her to blow into an alcohol-screening device after they suspected she was impaired. The judge also found "obvious inconsistencies in the police evidence" in the case.
-
This Vancouver Island restaurant was named the best fine dining spot in Canada
A Vancouver Island eatery has been named the best fine dining restaurant across all of Canada for 2022, according to travel website Tripadvisor. The restaurant, Pluvio, is located in Ucluelet, B.C. and has an ever-changing menu that incorporates seasonal and local ingredients, many of which are harvested on Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. boosts substance use and mental health supports for inmates leaving jail
The British Columbia government says inmates struggling with mental health and substance use will be supported after they leave jail by transition teams connected to all 10 of the province's correctional centres. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson says that's an increase from inmates at five facilities getting help with services like housing, health care, transportation and treatment when they are released.