My Hockey Hero: Podcast celebrating careers of Black ex-NHL players

A hockey card collection that highlights former Black NHL players has served as the jumping off point for a new podcast called “My Hockey Hero.”

Podcast host Dean Barnes wants to showcase the careers of Black hockey players who have been previously overlooked.

“The purpose is to highlight the accomplishments of NHL Black players, who played at least one NHL game,” said Barnes, who added the overall idea started as a hockey card collection of Black NHL players.

“You can also see all of the cards and all of the originals on blackhockeycards.com.”

Each episode features former Black NHL players, who share experiences of what they had to endure to reach hockey’s biggest stage.

“A lot of the stories are unique to highlight the diversity that has existed in the NHL,” said Barnes. “Just the fact that these players may have been forgotten.”

Former Quebec Nordiques player and ex-Nova Scotia Voyageur Bernie Saunders was a recent guest.

So was Bill Riley, who was the first Black Nova Scotian to reach the NHL.

“I reflect back on it, and I didn’t realize my own accomplishments,” said Riley. “It makes me feel great, and it’s a breath of fresh air. “

Stories of racism are common on each episode.

“Many players tended to look the other way because they wanted to break through to the NHL,” said Barnes. “And they did not want you create barriers for players following them.”

Listening to players tell their own stories allows fans to learn more about important chapters in Black hockey history.

“As we move forward with history, I’m just trying to broaden history,” said Barnes.

Barnes said the podcast and the hockey card collection will continue to grow, further celebrate and honour Black hockey history in Canada.