DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- The mother of a man shot and killed in Dartmouth Wednesday night say 22-year-old Tyler Algee was a kind-hearted man and an aspiring mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter.

"My son had a huge heart and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need," said Lynette Algee-Keough, Tyler Algee’s mother. "He loved his family and friends. He was brave, adventurous and loved training MMA. He was a free spirit who loved life and lived life to the fullest. He may have had a tough exterior but to those who knew him, he was easy to talk to, silly and loved to make people laugh."

Algee-Keough says the hours since her son was killed on the Dartmouth waterfront have been tough to bear.

"I’m just so broken and sad right now," Algee-Keough said. "My son did not deserve this ... I don’t wish ill on anyone I just want justice for my son."

Algee's girlfriend, Renee Nickerson, says she and Algee were hanging out with some friends in the park near Alderney Landing earlier Wednesday evening. She said they left, and returned to find a man who she recognized because she says Algee and he got into a fight the day before.

"We don’t know him," Nickerson said, adding that she believed the man mistook Algee for someone else Tuesday. "All of a sudden all I see is a guy go boom, boom, boom, and shot my boyfriend," she said. "Tyler ran. He ran towards the dock. He turned around at me. He put his arms out and he’s like 'I love you, Renee,' and dropped back. I got on my knees, and I held the blood."

Algee was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

Police arrested three people nearby shortly after Algee was shot Wednesday. As of late Thursday afternoon, no one had been charged.

Tributes were posted on Facebook Thursday. Nova Kickboxing wrote "We are very saddened to hear the news that Tyler Algee has passed away. Tyler fought on one of our events and helped out behind the scenes with production set up on our last event."

"His passion was MMA. He was a cage fighter," his friend Trevor Brown Cormier said. "He was getting ready to settle down and just do cage fighting. And he loved Renee. He was very committed to loving her and taking care of his family and his fighting career. He was always happy. Always had a positive attitude."