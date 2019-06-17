

THE CANADIAN PRESS





MONCTON, N.B. -- A planned $5-million residential hospice in Moncton, N.B., got a $1-million funding boost today from the province.

However, the funding commitment is conditional on Ottawa providing matching funds towards the facility.

Service New Brunswick Minister Sherry Wilson made the announcement at the official launch of Hospice Southeast New Brunswick's capital campaign.

Dennis Cochrane, president of the charitable organization, says the province's donation "sets the tone" for the capital campaign.

Construction on the residential facility is set to begin in early 2020 with an anticipated opening in fall of 2020.