N.B. announces 112 COVID-19 cases Sunday; 82.3 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated

New Brunswick health officials say as of Sunday, 82.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 88.4 per cent have received their first dose and nine per cent have received a booster dose.

Additional booster clinics are being made available through regional health authority community COVID-19 clinics and at participating pharmacies.

Those who are eligible for pediatric vaccinations or booster doses can schedule an appointment through the province's online booking system or at a participating pharmacy.

A detailed list of those eligible for a booster dose is available online.

DELAYS IN FOLLOW UP AND TESTING

Due to the recent increase in testing and positive cases, public health says they are experiencing some delays with follow up and testing.

"People whose lab test is positive will continue to receive an initial contact from public health within 24 to 72 hours," read a release from public health on Sunday.

Additional resources will be added to the Fredericton assessment centre Sunday and Monday to help reduce any testing backlogs.

Health officials say all priority groups, which include unvaccinated and vaccinated symptomatic individuals, as well as individuals with a positive point of care test result, are being booked for a test within 24 hours.

112 NEW CASES, 96 RECOVERIES

New Brunswick reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 96 recoveries, with the total number of active infections increasing to 1,019.

Health officials say there are currently 39 people in hospital in New Brunswick due to COVID-19, 14 of whom are in intensive care.

Of those in hospital, 22 are over the age of 60 and six people are on a ventilator.

There is one person under the age of 19 currently hospitalized in New Brunswick.

"Eight of the 39 people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons and contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks at hospitals in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi. Most of these people are exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms," wrote public health in a news release.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF SUNDAY'S CASES

Nineteen new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

four people nine and under;

a person 10-19;

three people 20-29;

three people 30-39;

five people 40-49;

a person 50-59;

a person 60-69; and

a person 70-79.

Ten cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and nine cases are under investigation.

Fifteen new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

a person nine and under;

a person 10-19;

a person 20-29;

four people 40-49;

three people 50-59;

three people 60-69; and

two people 80-89.

Nine cases are under investigation and six cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Fifty-six new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

11 people nine and under;

13 people 10-19;

eight people 20-29;

seven people 30-39;

ten people 40-49;

five people 50-59;

a person 60-69; and

a person 70-79.

Thirty-six cases are under investigation and 20 cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Five new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

a person nine and under;

a person 40-49;

a person 50-59;

a person 70-79; and

a person 80-89.

Three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two cases are under investigation.

Three new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

a person nine and under;

a person 40-49; and

a person 60-69.

Two cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Four new cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

a person 20-29;

a person 30-39;

a person 50-59; and

a person 60-69.

All four cases are under investigation.

Ten new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

two people 10-19;

two people 20-29;

a person 30-39;

a person 50-59;

three people 60-69; and

a person 80-89.

Six cases are under investigation and four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

LEVEL I PHASE OF COVID-19 WINTER PLAN

All of New Brunswick is currently in the Level 1 phase of the Winter Plan to manage COVID-19.

More information on the plan is available online.

RAPID POINT OF CARE TEST SCREENING REMINDERS

Public health is reminding everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, who receives a positive result from an at-home rapid test must self-isolate and book a diagnostic PCR test at an Assessment Centre using the online referral form.

Rapid screening kits can be picked up at locations through Horizon Health Network or Vitalité Health Network.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.