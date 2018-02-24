

Drivers who frequently ride the ferry on New Brunswick's Belleisle Bay will notice a difference before the end of this year.

New Brunswick's Transportation Minister announced Saturday that the province is spending $6.5 million on a new ferry.

"This is one of the busiest river runs, approximately 325,000 passengers every year," said N.B. Transportation Minister Bill Fraser.

"This commitment that is here to stay is wonderful news for the community. It's relied on for transportation for work," said Springfield resident Janice Bates.

The ferry currently operating on Belleisle Bay will be transferred to the Kennebecasis Island Run. Minister Fraser says the move eliminates hefty rental fees that province is currently paying to operate the ferry on Kennebecasis Island.

While residents who use the Belleisle Bay ferry are happy with today's news, a committee dedicated to restoring the ferry service in Gagetown says they're not giving up anytime soon.

"This announcement today is another case of this government isolating us even more," said Hugh Harman, a cattle farmer who is one of the committee members behind the 'Save Our Ferries' signs posted all over the Lower Saint John River Valley.

Harmon says they would have liked to be the recipients of the old Belleisle ferry.

"We're 50 miles from Saint John, we're 50 miles from Fredericton, we're right in the middle. There's one road that goes through here, that was the road. The ferry is a road closure," adds Harmon.

With land on the other side of the river, Harmon says the loss of the ferry has taken a toll on his business. Others say the area's tourism season has been profoundly impacted.

"The Jemseg area was a major attraction, all of that is gone now. It's an extra distance people have to travel and the lower Jemseg area is cut off," says Connie Denby, a resident of Gagetown.

The government says New Brunswick simply couldn't afford the ferry service, arguing it would cost at least five-million dollars to replace it.

"The decision to remove the ferry was a tough one, and we understand the frustration for the community. The decision has been made and I made it very clear we wouldn't be reversing that decision." says Minister Fraser.

While it does take longer to get to Jemseg, Fraser says they still have an alternative route. Without the ferry on Kennebecasis Island, residents would have no access to their homes.

The committee fighting to restore the Gagetown ferrysays they are not backing down, and will be raising this issue in the next provincial election.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Mary Cranston.