FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says his second budget has met his goal of reaching a $125-million surplus.

The minister took part in the traditional shoe photo Monday morning, a day before the budget is supposed to be tabled.

This budget is a critical one for the Blaine Higgs government. It may not have the support of enough MLAs in the New Brunswick legislature, which could lead to an election call.

Steeves says he met with the provincial Green party and the People’s Alliance party to brief them on the details of the budget.

Meanwhile, the departments of health and social development will see “significant” increases to their budgets.

Steeves also mentioned there could be a tax reduction in the budget, saying it has been a priority for the Higgs government.