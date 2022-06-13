N.B. cannabis farm looking for volunteer testers for its product

A cannabis company in New Brunswick is looking for volunteers to sample their products for free and provide feedback.

Greenherb Farms, located about 45 minutes north of Moncton, is seeking willing participants to determine consumer consumption choices.

Greg Claroni, Greenherb Farms general manager and media coordinator, wants volunteers of legal age for free cannabis sampling sessions. The sessions are needed for a research project on their organic products which he hopes to have on the shelves of Cannabis NB in two months.

"Once we establish which plants grow the best, we want to sample that product and have other people sample that product and tells us whether or not it's actually something consumers are going to want,” he says. “There's no sense in growing a plant and having a product no one wants sit on the shelf. It's expensive for everybody."

The cannabis farm moved from Fort Erie, Ontario to St. Joseph-de-Kent, N.B. almost two years ago. It’s located on the property of a decommissioned Government of Canada building.

The researchers will help the company determine what consumers prefer best.

"We're going to take the time to put the plants out, we're going to do the tests, invite researchers out and tell us what they think and consume some product. It's a serious endeavour, but we want people to come out and have fun," says Claroni.

The company invested nearly $100,000 in fencing alone for security on the five acres of land and there are infrared cameras as well.

When asked how Greenherb will ensure they get the right volunteers who are doing the research for the right reasons, Claroni says it will be “trial and error."

"We're going to invite people out and let them have the opportunity to do it the first time, and if it doesn't work out, sorry guys, you won't be coming back."

Claroni says people have been signing up every day, including a group from Brazil, and he hopes to start the sampling sessions either this weekend or next.

Those interested in joining a session can visit the Greenherb Farms website.