HAMPTON, N.B. -- The death of a well-known and well-respected Mountie is tonight prompting a call for changes within the RCMP.

The police are confirming very little about what happened, or even the officer's name, but information is widely circulating in the community, where his death has produced shock and sadness.

Hampton Deputy Mayor Bob Doucet's heart is heavy with news that's still sinking in.

"We lost a good friend," Doucet said. "It's a shame."

He's talking about RCMP Staff Sgt. Bruce Reid, who died suddenly on Friday. Reid is being remembered by those who knew him as someone who had a passion for family and policing. His career spanned almost four decades as he served five years with the Saint John Police Force and 33 with the Mounties.

"He was well respected, he saw the best in everyone and always dealt with people in a kind and fair manner," said Hampton MLA Gary Crossman.

Crossman grew up with Reid in Hampton where Reid's death is clearly felt deeply.

"The flags here in front of the Hampton Fire Department are flying at half-mast today, as is the flag in front of the RCMP detachment in the town, as this community tries to come to grips with a tragedy that hits home."

On Friday, Kennebecasis regional police received a call for service in the Rothesay area. A statement was later issued saying police were able to determine there was no risk to public safety.

On Saturday, the commanding officer of the New Brunswick RCMP Larry Tremblay confirmed the sudden death of one of their members on Friday afternoon in the Dolan Road area.

The serious incident response team is not investigating the death.

"I got the call the afternoon it happened, we were going over to his brother's place for supper actually and I had a call from his brother and it was very upsetting and blew my mind," Doucet said. "I just couldn't believe it."

Doucet says mental health has to be at the top of the RCMP's priority list right now.

"The stress and the issues they deal with every day," Doucet said. "They're the front line and they're valuable to every resident and we need to appreciate what they do and thank them for it."