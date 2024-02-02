N.B. couple couple overcomes homelessness, addiction after staying at shelter
They’ve gone from a life on the streets of Moncton to cleaning them up.
Mark Blackburn and Korlaia Paul have overcome homelessness, beaten addiction and now have affordable housing and full-time jobs.
Blackburn struggled for roughly twenty years.
Addicted to crack cocaine, he often stayed in the city’s abandoned buildings.
“I had no insight into the future. All I thought about was drugs,” said Blackburn. “I was in despair every day. I thought there was no way out.”
Paul’s problems started in high school.
Eventually she graduated from alcohol and speed to crack cocaine.
“As soon as I put my lips to that pipe, that was it,” said Paul. “It got to the point where I burnt so many bridges I lost connection with my children and my family. Me and my siblings, we’ve had a very close relationship, and I let the addiction get a hold of me.”
The couple have been sober for almost two years and work for Downtown Moncton Centre-Ville’s Enviro-Team.
They’re part of a downtown beautification team that cleans sidewalks, parking garages, areas around shelters and any places that are frequented overnight.
They also pick up garbage and needles left behind.
“For me it’s rewarding because I get to talk to people. I get to help people out, but at the same time it’s heartbreaking to see homelessness, where I’ve been homeless, where I’ve been in addiction,” said Blackburn.
Both credit the staff at the Harvest House shelter on High Street with helping them get clean and constantly being reminded they weren’t failures.
Harvest House Executive Director Marc Belliveau said the pair have had an amazing journey.
“It really shows that if you don’t lose hope, you can change your life,” said Belliveau.
“They took steps on their own to look at sobriety, to look at trying to find employment, trying to find housing and be able to go through the steps that a lot of people would like to do, but haven’t had the courage or the ability to do yet.”
Patrick Richard, the executive director of Downtown Moncton Centre-Ville, said it wasn’t their intention to always hire from Harvest House, but it just so happened that they were partnering with them and they were looking for positions and Paul and Blackburn were looking for work.
“They’ve been great ever since. They do an amazing job,” said Richard. “They’ve gone from sleeping rough, sleeping at the Harvest House in the shelter, being dependent on social assistance, things like that. They’re completely independent at this point.”
Having similar backgrounds brings the couple closer.
“We both went through the same things. Both despair, both hopelessness. Now we can support each other and look back and say, ‘Hey, we beat this,’” said Blackburn.
Paul doesn’t want to lose what she has and said Blackburn has helped her stay sober.
“If I find a pipe, it’s hard. It does get hard, but at the same time I’m like, ‘Well, I wouldn’t have him. I wouldn’t have my job. I wouldn’t have affordable housing,’” said Paul.
They have a message for those who haven’t found their way yet.
“It’s easier said than done, but it’s worth it,” said Paul. “We’ve had so many doors open for us.”
Blackburn doesn’t want people to give up hope.
“There’s life other than addiction and everyone can do it,” said Blackburn. “It’s a struggle and you don’t think there’s a light at the end of the road, but there’s definitely a light at the end of the road.”
“We’re living proof that we can go forward and we can live a regular, normal, rewarding life.”
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Minister sorry for 'crappy piece of land' remark that angered pro-Palestinian groups
B.C. Premier David Eby says Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson needs to "repair the damage" caused by her comments that Israel was founded on a "crappy piece of land," angering pro-Palestinian groups and triggering calls for her resignation.
AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up
Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.
Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan and wife convicted of marriage law violation in a fourth case
A Pakistani court on Saturday convicted and sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife to seven years in prison on a charge that their 2018 marriage violated the law, officials and a defense lawyer said.
W5 'Crypto king' investor says she doesn’t believe Pleterski is orchestrating alleged Ponzi scheme alone
An investor who handed Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' $75,000 believes Aiden Pleterski is not the sole mastermind orchestrating the alleged multi-million dollar investment scheme that’s become synonymous with his name.
For the first time, an Irish nationalist is chosen to lead Northern Ireland's government
An Irish nationalist made history Saturday by becoming Northern Ireland's first minister as the government returned to work after a two-year boycott by unionists.
Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan signs a new deal with Spotify for up to a reported $250 million
Spotify has penned a new multi-year partnership deal with controversial podcast host Joe Rogan, whose enormously popular show will soon also be available on competing platforms, including YouTube and Apple Podcasts.
Large amounts of snowfall in the Maritimes causing delays, cancellations and closures
The slow moving weather system that’s dumping large amounts of snow on parts of the region has already resulted in a lengthy list of delays, cancellations and closures.
At least 19 dead in Chile as forest fires approach densely populated central areas
Intense forest fires burning around a densely populated area of central Chile have left at least 19 people dead and destroyed about 1,100 homes, officials said Saturday.
An Iranian-backed militia official downplays the U.S. strikes in Iraq, hints at de-escalation
An Iraqi militia official on Saturday hinted at a desire to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East following retaliatory strikes launched by the United States against dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
W5
W5 'Crypto king' investor says she doesn’t believe Pleterski is orchestrating alleged Ponzi scheme alone
An investor who handed Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' $75,000 believes Aiden Pleterski is not the sole mastermind orchestrating the alleged multi-million dollar investment scheme that’s become synonymous with his name.
-
Suspect photos released amid investigation into fake SickKids canvasser in Toronto
Police have released photos of a man believed to have gone door-to-door in Toronto, impersonating a SickKids canvasser and soliciting cash donations.
-
Toronto conservation agency buys chunk of Ontario peninsula to protect against development
Part of an Ontario peninsula widely regarded as one of the most majestic wetlands and forested areas in the world has come under permanent protection from development.
Calgary
-
Five suspects arrested after cross-city police pursuit involving multiple stolen vehicles
Five people are facing charges after allegedly using multiple stolen vehicles to lead officers on a cross-city quest.
-
Calgary firefighters rescue woman who fell down embankment during dog walk
Paramedics took a woman in her 40s to hospital on Friday after she fell down an embankment in the community of McKenzie Lake.
-
Roughnecks edged by Riptide 11-10 in Friday night cliffhanger at Saddledome
Calgary couldn’t hang on to a first-half lead Friday night, falling to the New York Riptide 11-10 in a seesaw battle at the Scotiabank Saddledome in southern Alberta.
Montreal
-
Former Montreal exec. committee president to sue Le Journal, TVA for defamation
The City of Montreal's former executive committee president Dominique Ollivier is firing back in court against La Journal de Montreal and TVA, saying they defamed her while reporting on her expenses scandal.
-
Mexican bakery in Montreal a testament to community support
Carlota Boulangerie Mexicaine is a thriving business that almost never was, but thanks to support from Montreal's Mexican community business is booming.
-
Quebec committee recommends new 'fundamental right' to access French content online
Quebec intends to legislate to boost French content on streaming platforms as it seeks to push back against the overwhelming influence of foreign digital culture and corporations.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier's policy changes around trans youth could be harmful: doctors
Doctors are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her medically "false" statements about transgender youth care and gender reassignment surgery, saying her plan risks harming the vulnerable group.
-
Sohi to return to Edmonton City Hall on Monday along with some councillors and staff
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will return to city hall next week, along with some councillors and municipal staff, the city said in a Friday news release.
-
Connor McDavid wins the NHL All-Star Skills competition he helped revive
Connor McDavid can add another individual honor to his resume after winning the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday night in Toronto.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One dead, one in police custody following stabbing in Sudbury
A 20-year-old man is dead following a stabbing near the intersection of Cabot Street and Hearn Avenue in Greater Sudbury Friday evening.
-
Hunting moose from a motorboat in northern Ont. nets hunters $19.5K in fines
Three people from southern Ontario man have been fined a total of $19,500 for offences they committed during a moose hunt in October 2022 in northwestern Ontario.
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician continues, as police deploy helicopter
Greater Sudbury residents are being asked to stay away from McCharles Lake Road and Panache Lake Road areas west of Lively on Friday as police deploy both aerial and ground searches for city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Saturday.
London
-
Suspect injured while resisting arrest, SIU investigating
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a London man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries while under arrest for impaired driving and assaulting a homeowner.
-
Oh, what a knight: London defeat Erie Otters 5-3 in Friday night game
Denver Barkey fired the game winning goal Friday night as the London Knights beat the Erie Otters 5-3 at Budweiser Gardens.
-
More services or more cuts? London, Ont.’s budget committee gets to work
‘I think council should focus squarely on the changes they want to make’: What role will a ‘strong mayor’ veto play in this year’s budget process?
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating Saturday morning homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is seeking information on a Saturday morning homicide in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood.
-
North End homes severely damaged in Friday evening fire
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was kept busy on Friday evening following a pair of fires that began less than an hour apart.
-
Ottawa
-
Fishtailing tractor trailer forces Hwy. 401 ramp closed near Prescott, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a tractor trailer collision is responsible for closing the westbound on-ramp from Highway 401 to Highway 416 Saturday morning.
-
Residents voice concerns over proposed 25-storey high-rise in Stittsville
Residents in Stittsville are upset over a proposed plan to build a 25-storey apartment building on Hazeldean Road.
-
Ottawa police seek help locating missing man
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 42-year-old man.
Saskatoon
-
Officer-involved shooting and suspicious death in Saskatoon under investigation
An officer-involved shooting that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, as well as the discovery of a deceased body in a home, are under investigation.
-
First Nation leaders renew calls for policing following Sask. stabbing inquest
Following recommendations from the James Smith Cree Nation inquest, First Nation leadership is renewing calls for its own police force.
-
Vancouver
-
AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up
Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.
-
Police say suspect has stolen more than $30K from B.C. Lowe's stores over the last year
Nanaimo RCMP are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of committing "multiple thefts and frauds" at hardware stores on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland since early 2023.
-
Lawyer for father of murdered B.C. girl denies client brought gun to Ali verdict
The father of a murdered 13-year-old girl did not bring a gun into a Vancouver courtroom eight weeks ago, on the day Ibrahim Ali was convicted of the killing, the man's lawyer has told a B.C. Supreme Court hearing.
Regina
-
Students stage walkout in support of Sask. teachers amid stalled contract talks
A large group of students marched on the legislative building in Regina on Friday in support of teachers.
-
Regina industrial accident leaves one dead, another injured
One person is dead and another injured following an industrial accident Friday morning at Tubello Stoneworks, a business on the 400 block of McDonald Street, Regina police said.
-
Officer-involved shooting and suspicious death in Saskatoon under investigation
An officer-involved shooting that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, as well as the discovery of a deceased body in a home, are under investigation.
Vancouver Island
-
Police say suspect has stolen more than $30K from B.C. Lowe's stores over the last year
Nanaimo RCMP are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of committing "multiple thefts and frauds" at hardware stores on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland since early 2023.
-
AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up
Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.
-
Eby 'profoundly disturbed' by attack on B.C. Crown prosecutor near courthouse
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he was "profoundly disturbed" to hear that a provincial Crown prosecutor had been assaulted in Vancouver.