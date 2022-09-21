N.B. dropping symptom requirement to access rapid test kits

New Brunswick is making rapid test kits more accessible, as COVID-19 is expected to pick up in the fall and winter months.

For much of 2022, rapid test kits were only available for those who were showing symptoms, and by appointment-only.

Despite criticism to make the kits more accessible, the Department of Health said it was about managing the province’s inventory, and also based on evidence that the tests are most effective when a person has COVID-like symptoms.

However, on Wednesday, the department announced kits will be available to anyone who wants them, symptomatic or not. Appointments for pick-up still need to be scheduled, but distribution sites are expanding, to include rural areas and libraries or municipal offices.

“Certainly having access to those tests is important and we are continually looking at ways to increase access, be it through the number of sites or their hours of operation,” said Dr. Yves Léger, the acting deputy chief medical officer of health.

“I will highlight though that it is important that people continue to use them appropriately. So, part of the reason why the initial distribution was only for symptomatic individuals was really to encourage their use only when individuals are symptomatic. For using before symptoms are present or you just had contact with someone but are not having any symptoms, they don’t work as well.”

About 1.2 million rapid tests were distributed in New Brunswick between June 1 and July 31, according to numbers from public health. Of that total, 11.5 per cent were distributed to the community. The rest were directed to priority groups — including health-care workers — and other employer programs.